Ponguleti hands over sanction letters

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, on Wednesday, distributed sanction letters to the Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiaries of Edulapuram Municipality area along with District Collector Muzammil Khan and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti said that he was moved to tears when he saw the joy on the faces of the beneficiaries, who received the sanction documents on the day.

He said that the response from them was overwhelming. He said that attention was paid by previous rulers on MLA residences and government buildings and not to the houses of the poor people. “Their dream of owning a house was ignored,” he said.

The minister said that the government has allocated Rs 22,500 crore this year for the dream of owning a house for the poor people, and that despite financial difficulties, the welfare of the poor is paramount. He said that the government will sanction houses in the first phase to the poor living in huts.

The minister said that the houses being provided to the people at present are only the first phase, and that Indiramma houses will be sanctioned every year.

“In total, 520 people in the Yedulapuram Municipality received the documents. There are still those who are eligible, and they will also be given houses soon,” said Ponguleti.