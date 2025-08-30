Ponguleti lays foundation for infra works in Kusumanchi

The government is committed to prioritising welfare schemes for the underprivileged, said Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, during a day-long visit to Kusumanchi mandal inKhammam district on Friday.

Accompanied by District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, the minister laid foundation stones for road development projects, inaugurated a new Gram Panchayat building at Lingaram Tanda, and distributed shoes and socks to schoolchildren under the aegis of the PSR Trust.

Speaking at the event, Ponguleti said the BT road from Palair PWD Road to Hatya Tanda, which was damaged during last year’s floods, will be restored with an allocation of Rs 1.22 crore. Additionally, Rs 249 crore has been sanctioned for a link canal to improve irrigation and connectivity to Hatya Tanda.

“The previous government neglected the housing needs of the poor. Within one year, our administration has sanctioned 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses across the state. Each Assembly constituency is receiving 3,500 houses. Beneficiaries are being provided financial aid of Rs5 lakh in four instalments,” he said.

The Minister announced that infrastructure projects worth over Rs 6 crore were initiated in Kusumanchi alone, including a Rs 3.3 crore BT road from Mallayigudem to Bhagat Veedu, Rs 45 lakh worth CC internal roads, and another Rs 46 lakh for Lingaram Tanda.

Foundation was also laid for a Rs 2.25 crore R&B road from Jeella Cheruvu to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, alongside Rs 20 lakh worth CC roads for temple access. “The approach road to the temple will be built with dual lanes and side drains, offering a better experience for pilgrims,” he said. Durishetty praised the ongoing infrastructure works and directed officials to expedite completion post-monsoon. “Rural road projects must be completed at the earliest for the benefit of the people,” he said.

The Collector also congratulated Lingaram Tanda residents on the completion of the Rs 20 lakh Panchayat building, adding that the upcoming local body representatives should use it to further the village’s development. The visit concluded with a shoe and sock distribution drive at the Jeella Cheruvu MPPS school, benefiting students from Classes 1 to 5.