Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy calls KCR 'cheater'

Khammam: Disgruntled BRS leader and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy once again made controversial comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS government. He participated in "AthmeeyaSammelanam" with large number of supporters at Sathupally in the district.

Pongulati strongly said CM KCR is a big cheater. He (KCR) has been cheated by the people in the last nine years. He said KCR's time is over and the people in the State were vexed by his regime.

He saidCM KCR is introducing new schemes for attracting people for getting power again. But the vexed people are not interested in bringing him in power again.

The fall of KCR has already started and in any election the people are ready to throw out KCR, he added.

Mocking KCR's "Bangaru Telangana" slogan, the former MP said the people know how KCR had built "Bangaru Telangana".

Ponguleti said the Telangana state has secured first place in selling liquor. He asserted, "Srinu Anna is striving for the people, and the people of the district had known this since last few years."

He promised to work for the people till his last breath and claimed that his candidates will win all seats in coming polls. He said, there is no agenda, we work for people, people are my agenda.

Later, his followers grandly felicitated Ponguleti.