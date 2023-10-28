Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy denies KCR's remarks, says has not right to talk about democracy

Ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana, there is an ongoing war of words between political leaders. Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, a Congress leader, has criticized KCR and dismissed his claims made at the Palair meeting. Reddy stated that KCR has no right to speak about democracy.

During a media conference, Reddy expressed his surprise at KCR discussing democracy and currency notes. He questioned the amount of money KCR offered to MLAs from other parties and pointed out that the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme was a result of the fear of losing the by-elections in Huzurabad.

Stating that despite implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the BRS party lost the election, Reddy expressed doubts over the promises of implementing it in Satthupalli and Paleru Sabha. He questioned whether there are no Dalits anywhere else in the state.

Reddy also commented on the Medigadda barrage sagging incident, suggesting that corruption in the project has been exposed. He claimed that Kaleshwaram has become an ATM for KCR. Reddy stated that he joined the BRS party after numerous requests from KTR, Harish Rao, and others.

He expressed confidence that people would vote for Congress in the November 30 elections and that Congress would form the government in Telangana.