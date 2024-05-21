Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man

Live
Visakhapatnam: Apart from the poll campaign, rising temperatures have led to an increase in chicken price.
The cost of the chicken that has steadily been surging from May is expected to remain expensive till June. Traders predict that the situation is unlikely to normalise for another two to three weeks.
During summer months, the rate of chicken goes up. The prime reasons for it include poor growth of chicken, increased mortality and subsequent decline in consumption among meat eaters. Keeping the challenges in view, farmers too bring down the production.
Following election season, candidates in the fray provided meals for the party cadre and workers in the past two months. Chicken curry or biryani used to be a ‘mandatory’ item in the menu almost five to six days a week. Candidates in every constituency made sure that they served food to the party cadre and workers of their choice.
Even as temperatures turned a bit merciful in recent days, election season, however, led to the rise in chicken consumption and, subsequently, a surge in its price too. The rate of a kilo chicken which was Rs 220 during May first week gradually increased to Rs 300 in 20 days.
Broiler Association of Greater Vizag president Kotyada Srinu said keeping the hike in feed and chicks rate, the production is brought down during summer. “Normally, it takes 40 days for chicks to become ready for sale. However, during summer, it would take another five to 10 days extra for the chicks to become ready for consumption. When it comes to mutton and fish, there is a fixed price in the market. But, the price of chicken keeps fluctuating due to various factors. This results in loss for the farmers,” he explained.
As another batch of chickens is getting ready for consumption by June first week, traders expect a drop in chicken price by then, providing a relief to consumers.