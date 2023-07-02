Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joins Congress, says will send KCR home

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at the Khammam public meeting. Along with Ponguleti, Pidamarthi Ravi, Arikela Narsa Reddy, Payam Venkateshwarlu, Kanakaiah, DV Rao and Papireddy joined the Congress party where Rahul Gandhi welcome them.

Speaking after joining the Congress party, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that Congress has given Telangana as per the aspirations of Telangana and took a dig at KCR alleging him of coming to power twice with fraudulent promises. "KCR did not fulfill the promise of farmer loan waiver. Congress party will come to power in Telangana," said Ponguleti.

Stating that graph of the Congress party has increased significantly across the country with the help of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ponguleti said that Congress aims to defeat KCR and send him home.

He alleged that all the poll promises made by KCR were not implemented and assured that all the problems will be resolved once the Congress comes to power in Telangana and at the centre.







