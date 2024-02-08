Ponnam Prabhakar assures no drinking water problems in city

Hyderabad: Ahead of the summer season, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a review meeting with the higher officials on Wednesday. He directed the water board officials to ensure that there is no drinking water problem for the people in the city.

The Minister conducted a review with Commissioner Ronald Rose, Collector Anudeep, Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha, Zonal Commissioners, and officers at the GHMC headquarters.

During the meeting, Ponnam directed the water board officials to ensure that there is no drinking water problem for the people in the city. He said that measures will be taken without any hindrance to the development of the Musi River.

HMWSSB MD Sudarshan Reddy briefed the Minister on the measures taken for the development of sewerage in the city. He explained that while there were 25 STPs for sewerage development in the past, another 31 STPs were under construction and five of them were completed. He said that Hyderabad is known as the city with 40 per cent sewage cleanliness in the country.

In the meeting, the Minister suggested that the officials should work more vigilantly. The commissioner explained comprehensively the ongoing development work, department-wise performance, and measures taken by GHMC.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose explained the work being done in GHMC department-wise through a PowerPoint presentation. He explained that steps have been taken to prevent flooding in the city during the monsoon season. He said that the development of Nalas has been done under the GHMC by the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

On this occasion, Ponnam said that the Chief Minister allocated Rs 10 crore to the district to solve the problems. For the development of the city, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, members of the governing body, corporators, public representatives, and officials should work in coordination for development. He said steps will be taken to pay the salaries of State government employees as well as GHMC employees from the 1st to the 5th of every month. The Minister explained that a special OSD will be appointed to address the GHMC issues.