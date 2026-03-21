Ponnam Prabhakar to launch Vahan Portal

The Transport Department has announced that the Vahan Portal will be launched on March 23 to provide transparent and user-friendly services. Inaugurated by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the portal integrates Telangana vehicles into the national database. Furthermore, the government has abolished the additional 2 per cent lifetime tax on second vehicles, effective from the launch date.

This move aims to streamline vehicle information on a single platform while offering significant financial relief to motorists across the state. The initiative reflects a commitment to digital transformation and efficient public service delivery, ensuring that all regional registration data is accessible at a national level through a seamless, integrated electronic system.