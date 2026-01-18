Ponnam shoots down BRS’ demand for Sec’bad Corpn

Hyderabad: Findingfault with the BRS party’s agitation in the name of ‘Save Secunderabad’, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the BRS party had taken up misleading campaigns against the Congress government. He made it clear that the Congress government will not do any harm to the existence of Secunderabad.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Ponnam asked the BRS party leaders to tell why the previous BRS government, which floated 33 districts, failed to make Secunderabad as a district? “What had the former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav done when the KCR government made 33 districts? Why Srinivas Yadav failed to demand a district in the name of Secunderabad then, ” the Minister asked.

Ponnam Prabhakar questioned BRS working president KT Ramarao and other BRS leaders to introspect themselves before speaking out as to what they have done during their regime.

He alleged that the previous government created new districts unscientifically.

He made it clear that the Congress government will take opinions of all before taking any final decision in reorganisation of districts.

Ponnam Prabhakar said, “The people of my constituency-Husnabad are demanding for the merger of Husnabad in Karimnagar district. Husnabad constituency is now in Siddipet district. I am making it clear that we will definitely merge Husnabad in Karimnagar district”.