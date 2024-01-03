Ponnam wants Kishan to allocate sitting judge for probe against KCR

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday demanded Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to allocate a sitting judge for taking up a judicial probe into ‘corruption’ by BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao or directly order a CBI inquiry.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Reddy was State BJP president proposed by BRS chief KCR. He lashed out at Reddy stating that he was Union Minister for the last five years. “You have been saying Kaleshwaram was an ATM and also alleged corruption. You tried to read the script written by KCR. You were in power at the Centre and KCR was in the State. The CBI works under your government. Except KCR's family everywhere there were raids,” Prabhakar stated.

He said the government had ordered a judicial inquiry. The Centre should have allocated a sitting judge. “We are ready for CBI inquiry. but it appears you want to save KCR through CBI,” said Prabhakar. He alleged that the CBI was only used for harassment. However, he said it was not harassing KCR.

The minister said people with Telangana DNA should not be in the BJP. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the formation of Telangana. If Reddy cannot get a sitting judge, it is a waste of being Union minister, he alleged. When pointed out that the CBI cannot come into the State without its permission, Prabhakar said, ‘let the BJP write a letter seeking permission, the Congress will scrap the GO’.

On BRS working president KT Rama Rao calling GHMC sanitation staff to Telangana Bhavan, he quipped Rao was still thinking he was a minister. “If he wants he can go to GHMC office and donate, but he should not pressure the workers to come to the BRS office. ‘Don’t think you are still a minister, you have ‘expired’. Nobody is permanent, may be tomorrow you can come but nobody is permanent here,” observed Prabhakar.

The minister said the ‘Praja Palana’ applications for six guarantees would be received till January 6; the date won’t be extended.