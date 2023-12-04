Ponnam’s master strategy grants victory

Husnabad: In a resounding victory, former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar secured a triumphant win in the Husnabad Assembly constituency, defeating BRS MLA V Satish Babu by an impressive margin of 19,344 votes in Sunday’s election tally.

Hailing from a non-political background, Ponnam Prabhakar’s journey to success began as a student leader, gradually ascending the political ladder. Notably, during the 2009 elections, under the governance of Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Prabhakar played a pivotal role in the state Sadhana movement. His unwavering commitment was further exemplified when he faced a pepper spray attack in Parliament.

Despite setbacks in the 2018 and 2019 elections, where he secured third place in both the Karimnagar Assembly and parliamentary segments, Prabhakar strategically recalibrated his political trajectory. Focused on the Husnabad Assembly segment in the erstwhile Karimnagar districthe meticulously planned his comeback.

Analysing the demographic landscape through surveys, Prabhakar identified the majority support from Goud’s votes in the Husnabad Assembly segment. Undeterred by previous defeats, he tactically chose this constituency as his battleground.

Adding strategic strength to his campaign, Prabhakar successfully convinced former legislator A Praveen Reddy, the Chairman of Mulkanoor Cooperative Bank, to rejoin the Congress party and contest the election from Husnabad Assembly constituency. The duo campaigned actively, consolidating their efforts to secure victory in a well-fought political contest.