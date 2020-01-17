Poor sanitation comes to fore as major issue

Tandur: The municipality is literally stinking, according to the residents of the town. The unbearable stench wafting from the stagnated sewerage and filthy surroundings is not only causing inconvenience but making people suffer with viral diseases.

For instance, the heap of garbage that has been piled up for some time near Basavannakatta at Gandhinagar has become a severe issue for residents of neighbouring colonies. The locals lament that they are not able to bear the foul smell and no official responded despite several requests to clean the debris.



Another instance of the negligence by the municipality is encroachment of a bore well. There was a bore well opposite to Samad Function Hall, near Railway Station. Nearby people used to fetch water from this source. But, some people had encroached the site of the bore well and set up a shop. Residents of the nearby colonies allege that officials turned blind eye to all these illegal activities.

People of the town appeal the authorities to focus on such activities. They demand immediate cleaning of debris throughout the town and curb the activities like encroachments.