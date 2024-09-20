Live
- Will withhold approval to Goa-Tamnar project, as Goa opposes Kalasa project: CM
- State police raids storage units stocking counterfeit Good Knight products
- Undeclared emergency in K’taka, Siddaramaiah acting like Hitler
- Call to upgrade tanks into mini-reservoirs
- Pfizer to offer fellowships for PhD scholars
- BMTC electric buses cross 1,000 mark, reduces air pollution in capital
- ‘Sankalpam’ to eradicate drugs from society
- ‘Skill-based education,entrepreneurial encouragement vital for youth’
- YLP receives campaign call for US
- Steel ministry allocates Rs 500 cr to RINL
Poshan Maah Celebration in Medikonda: Empowering Mothers and Children
A "Poshan Maah" (Nutrition Month) program was organized in Medikonda village. As part of the event, various activities such as Annaprasana (first feeding ceremony), Aksharabhyasam (initiation into education), awareness on nutritious food, and celebrations for expectant mothers were conducted.
The program was attended by CDPO Nagarani Madam, Supervisor Venkateshwaramma Madam, ZPHS Headmaster Thimmareddy Sir, PS Headmaster Raja Shekhar Reddy Sir, all teachers, Anganwadi teachers, ANM, ASHA workers, pregnant women, new mothers, and mothers of children, along with other participants.
