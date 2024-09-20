  • Menu
Poshan Maah Celebration in Medikonda: Empowering Mothers and Children

A "Poshan Maah" (Nutrition Month) program was organized in Medikonda village. As part of the event, various activities such as Annaprasana (first feeding ceremony), Aksharabhyasam (initiation into education), awareness on nutritious food, and celebrations for expectant mothers were conducted.


The program was attended by CDPO Nagarani Madam, Supervisor Venkateshwaramma Madam, ZPHS Headmaster Thimmareddy Sir, PS Headmaster Raja Shekhar Reddy Sir, all teachers, Anganwadi teachers, ANM, ASHA workers, pregnant women, new mothers, and mothers of children, along with other participants.



