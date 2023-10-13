Power Cuts A Raging Issue: Electricity politics heat up ahead of elections

Nalgonda: The electricity quarrel in Nalgonda district is getting worse by the day, with both the BRS and Congress parties trying to score political points ahead of the elections. The BRS government is claiming that it has provided 24-hour power supply to the district, while the Congress party is alleging that there is widespread power shortage.

Recently, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KTR challenged Congress leaders to hold electricity wires for 24 hours if they dare. This challenge was countered by senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who said that there is no 24-hour quality electricity supply anywhere in the state. In this sequence, the State Power Minister also challenged Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy’s challenges and explained to the people the power supply and policies of the previous governments.

Meanwhile, farmers are caught in the middle of this political tug-of-war. They are demanding that the government take immediate action to resolve the issue. In this regard, a Rasta Roko was organised at Vempadu village of Nidamanur mandal.

In Miryalaguda, Nagarjunasagar, Huzur Nagar, Kodada, Bhongir, Devarakonda and Munugodu constituencies of the district, farmers and people’s association leaders are protesting on a large scale. Stating that crops are drying up due to non-supply of electricity, farmers are coming to the roads and protesting.

The electricity issue is likely to be a major poll plank in the upcoming assembly elections. The BRS government will be hoping that its claims of providing 24-hour power supply will be enough to convince the voters, while the Congress party will be banking on the farmers’ anger over the power shortage to win votes.

The outcome of the electricity quarrel in Nalgonda district will have a significant impact on the results of the upcoming assembly elections.