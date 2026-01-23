Power sector tribal employees key to State’s growth: Naini

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Thursday underlined the crucial contribution of tribal employees working in the power sector, stating that their services are vital to the overall development of Telangana. The MLA was speaking after unveiling the New Year diary and calendar prepared by the Telangana State Electricity Employees Association at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanumakonda. He attended the programme as the chief guest.

Former Member of Parliament Sitaram Naik, along with representatives of electricity employees, jointly unveiled the diary and calendar with the MLA.

Addressing the gathering, Naini Rajender Reddy said the state government remains committed to the welfare of electricity employees and assured them of all necessary support. He added that the government would take steps to address their concerns and work towards resolving pending issues in a constructive manner. Leaders of the association and electricity employees were present at the event, expressing optimism over continued cooperation with the government for the betterment of workers in the power sector.