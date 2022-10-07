Prabhakr Reddy in fray for Munugodu by-poll from TRS

Hyderabad: The TRS chief and CM KCR has announced that former legislator K Prabhakar Reddy would be the party candidate for Munugodu by-elections.

The Chief Minister made this announcement on Friday morning after taking into consideration different survey reports. The party spokesmen said Prabhakar Reddy was active during the agitation for separate Telangana and had been actively associated with the people of the constituency.

Prabhakar Reddy hailed from Lingavarigudem village and had resigned from a govt job in response to a call given by KT Rama Rao for people for join the separate Telangana agitation. He had worked as the incharge of Munugode constituency in 2003. Later he got elected to be in the legislative assembly from Maheshwaram constituency in 2009 and also in 2014. In 2018 he contested from Munugode and lost by a slender majority.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has turned the state political party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into a national party titled Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Rao announced on Dasara that the general body meeting unanimously resolved to change the name of TRS to BRS to expand its wings nationwide. The panel also amended the party Constitution in this regard.

After the announcement of the new party name, the big question in everyone's mind is from which name is the party going to take part in Munugodu by-polls?

The clarification for this was also given by the party. It is said that the party will be contesting the Munugodu by-elections by its original name on November 3. The party submitted their decision to change the party name just a few days ago. It will take some time to get authority on the name.

And now, three parties will be competing in the national elections, it will be a fight between BRS, BJP and Congress in the upcoming elections.