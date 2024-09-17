Praja Palana Dinotsavam: Planning Commission Vice Chairman G. Chinna Reddy Unfurls National Flag

Nagar kurnool: Planning Commission Vice Chairman G.Chinna Reddy stated that Nagar Kurnool district is leading in development across various sectors, with significant contributions from both officials and public representatives.

He made these remarks during the grand celebrations of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam held on Tuesday at the Integrated District Officers Complex in Nagar Kurnool. As part of the event, Chinna Reddy unfurled the national flag and received the police honor guard.

He also highlighted the numerous development and welfare schemes initiated by the Telangana state government throughout the district. Prior to the flag hoisting ceremony, Chinna Reddy paid tribute by garlanding the portraits of Telangana Talli, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also paid respects at the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial.

Several prominent leaders and officials, including District Collector Badavath Santosh, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Achampet MLA Dr. Chikudu Vamsikrishna, Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, DFO Rohit Gopidi, Additional Collector Dev Sahayam, and other district officials and staff, were present at the event.