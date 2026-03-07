  1. Home
Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika Programme Held at Arts Degree College

  • Created On:  7 March 2026 9:55 AM IST
Nagar Kurnool: The Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme was conducted at the Government Arts & Commerce Degree College in Nagarkurnool district headquarters under the supervision of former Lions Club Governor and Red Cross Vice President Radhakrishna and Red Cross Secretary Ramesh Reddy, as per the directions of the State Government.

On this occasion, the college Principal Dr. K. Geethanjali involved the teaching staff and students in the programme and encouraged everyone to actively participate in shramdaan activities and remain committed to such initiatives regularly.

Faculty members including Krishnayya, Dharma, Satish, Krishna, Sudhakar, and Chandrasekhar, along with others, participated in the programme.

