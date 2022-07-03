Prakash Raj awaits for Modi’s answers posed by CM KCR

Chennai: Actor Prakash Raj on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has asked him to answer the questioned posed by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Posting a video clip of KCR's speech in which he is seen posing a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prakash Raj said he was eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister's answer to the questions posed.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj, who was most recently seen in Adivi Sesh's 'Major', posted the clip of the speech of the Telangana Chief Minister and said, "As a citizen, I'm eagerly waiting for our Supreme Leader to answer this #justasking today in Hyderabad."

On Saturday too, the actor had quoted a tweet of the TRS social media convener, which contained a video clip of KCR posing questions to Modi on the fall of the rupee.

The social media convener asked in his tweet: "Supreme leader … Will you answer this tomorrow in Hyderabad. Or will you just repeat your 'jumla' and leave #justasking."

The actor, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Modi, had said in another tweet on Saturday: "Dear Supreme Leader! Welcome to Hyderabad. In the states ruled by BJP, tax payers money is spent in crores to lay roads for visits by your highness, but here, it is spent for us citizens. Enjoy the ride and hope you will learn how to deliver infrastructure with a vision."