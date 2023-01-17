Pranjeev Saxena takes charge as commissioner of Railway Safety

Hyderabad: Pranjeev Saxena, IRSME (Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers) has recently taken the charge as the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, Secunderabad.



He is an IRSME officer of 1987 batch and holds a Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering through 'Special Class Railway Apprentice' and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from IIM, Calcutta specializing in Finance & Systems.

He carries a vast experience of over three decades, starting his career on Northern Railway while working in workshops and Divisions such as Jagadhri, Kalka,Charbagh and Moradabad in various capacities.

Pranjeev Saxena has also worked as Head of Department (HOD) on South East Central Railway, North Eastern Railway and North Central Railway. He served as Professor in Computers & Management and later as senior professor/Diesel & Rolling Stock at Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur.

Thereafter, Pranjeev Saxena served as General Manager (Rolling Stock Design) in RITES. He also served in RDSO as director for many years.

In addition to publishing literature and technical papers, he played a pivotal role in ensuring technical clearance for running of first double stack container train service in India while working in RDSO. Before joining the Commission of Railway Safety, Pranjeev Saxena worked as Chief Mechanical Engineer/IT, Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, establishing IT and Telecom infrastructure and services in the then nascent MCF.

Saxena was recipient of meritorious award from Director General, RDSO.