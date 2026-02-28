Preparations in full swing for Sri Rama Navami Kalyanam

Kothagudem: Preparations for the annual Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple have begun in full swing, with officials racing against time to complete arrangements ahead of the celestial wedding ceremony scheduled for March 27.

Under the aegis of the temple authorities, works relating to the festivities have been initiated, with tenders finalised recently for 20 different works at an estimated cost of Rs 98.27 lakh. Painting works at the ornately designed Kalyana Mandapam in Mithila Stadium are progressing briskly. Welcome arches near the Fire Station office and other key junctions in the temple town are also being refurbished and painted.

District officials have been directed to ensure completion of all arrangements by March 20. A review meeting was conducted by District Collector Ankith long with officials earlier this week, during which clear deadlines were set for the execution of works.

This year’s Sri Rama Navami assumes significance as it will be the first time that the festival is being overseen by the newly appointed district officials. Former Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil has been transferred as CMD of TGS SPDCL, and Ankith of the 2019 IAS batch has taken charge as the new Collector.

It will also be the first Sri Rama Navami for Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Mrinal Shrestha in his current role. Temple Executive Officer K. Damodar Rao too will be overseeing the celebrations for the first time as EO during the festival.

The celestial wedding (Sitarama Kalyanam) will be held on March 27 on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, followed by Sri Rama Mahapattabhishekam on March 28.

Despite it being their first time handling the festival in their respective capacities, the Collector, Sub-Collector and temple authorities are closely monitoring arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams.