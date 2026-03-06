Preparations on for CM’s visit to Nallacheruvu

Hyderabad: Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana conducted a field inspection on Thursday at Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally Circle to review preparations for the upcoming visit of the Chief Minister. The visit is part of the broader Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika programme, and authorities have intensified their efforts to ensure the venue is fully ready.

During the site visit, G Srijana closely examined the progress of ongoing development works around the lake and its surroundings. She directed the relevant officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements for the official programme are finalised without delay. Emphasising the importance of proper planning and inter-departmental coordination, she urged all staff members to work collectively to ensure the event is a success.

The Commissioner also reviewed the lake’s beautification and infrastructure projects. She instructed the various departments to accelerate progress on sanitation, cleanliness drives, and other civic improvements to ensure that the entire area is well-maintained. Special attention was directed towards strengthening basic amenities and improving the overall aesthetic appeal of the Nallacheruvu premises.

Officials were further advised to maintain close communication to complete all assigned tasks within the strict deadlines provided. This inspection aimed to confirm that the location is prepared to showcase the development initiatives currently being executed under the Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika programme. By focusing on both infrastructural and aesthetic upgrades, the administration intends to present a clean and efficient environment for the programme, reflecting the ongoing commitment of the state government to urban development and the systematic maintenance of public water bodies across the municipal corporation jurisdiction.