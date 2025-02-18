Prepare a 10-year plan for sustainability: Singareni CMD

Hyderabad/Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director NBalaram has made it clear that only those who work diligently for the company’s progress will have a place in it. Addressing a review meeting with general managers of 11 areas, project officers, and agents from 39 mines, he stressed on the need for every department head to prepare a ten-year plan to ensure the company’s sustainability and competitiveness in the market.

Reviewing the performance of various areas, the CMD stressed that daily production and transportation of 2.6 lakh tonnes of coal must be achieved without compromise. Additionally, he directed that 17 lakh cubic metres of overburden be removed, with a strong emphasis on maintaining safety and quality standards. He directed the concerned corporate GMs to take immediate action on the pending land acquisition and environmental clearances for new mines.

Expressing dissatisfaction over unresolved field-level issues, Balaram insisted on immediate action to improve skill development, man-riding systems, and mining infrastructure. He directed corporate general managers to resolve pending land acquisition and environmental clearance matters to facilitate new projects.

The CMD made it clear that every employee must work strictly for eight hours a day and fulfill their responsibilities. Strict action will be taken against those leaving early or misusing muster time. He called for self-examination among employees to determine whether they are genuinely contributing to the company’s growth.