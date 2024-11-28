Prepare action plan to enhance NREGS wage rate: Collector

Bhupalpalli: District Collector Rahul Sharma emphasised that the next three months are crucial for undertaking Employment Guarantee Scheme works.

A review meeting was held at the IDOC office with MPDOs, MPOs, APOs, TAs, and ECs regarding the implementation of the Employment Guarantee Scheme works.

The Collector instructed the officials to prepare action plans to increase the wage rate. He suggested utilizing the works to improve the necessary infrastructure in the villages in a planned manner.

The current wage rate under the Employment Guarantee Scheme in our district is Rs 198, and the Collector directed the officials to take steps to increase it to above Rs 250.

He stressed the importance of effective labor mobilization. The target for this financial year is 23,38,117 workdays, and so far, 18,32,324 workdays have been completed.

Under this scheme, Rs 3629.43 lakh has been paid as wages, and Rs 2472.76 lakh has been paid under the material component. The Collector suggested maintaining the village and urban nature parks well.

Polling stations need to be identified for the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections. The Collector instructed the officials to identify and be ready with polling stations for the Gram Panchayat elections. He mentioned that polling stations should be set up only in government offices.

The Collector stated that MPDOs would act as assistant election authorities in conducting Gram Panchayat elections.

On the occasion of Prajapalana - Praja Vijayotsava celebrations, the Collector ordered that government offices be beautifully decorated with electric lights from December 1st to 9th. He emphasized that all government offices should be adorned with electric lights.

Additional Collector of Local Bodies Vijayalakshmi, DRDO Naresh, DPO Narayana Rao, MPDOs, MPOs, APOs, TAs, and ECs from all mandals participated in this meeting.