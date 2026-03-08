Prepare action plan to make Hyd clean city, CM tells officials

Hyderabad: Honourable Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to develop Hyderabad as the Clean City in the country.

As part of the 99-day “ Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika “ programme , the Chief Minister held a review with the senior officials of the three municipal corporations within the CURE limits on Saturday.

During the meeting, the CM ordered the authorities for the garbage collection every day in the Core Urban Region ( CURE) and suggested the use of electric vehicles for it. Each EV vehicle should be allocated in every specified area and monitored regularly. Following the expansion of the city, Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to establish the newly identified dump yards at the earliest and suggested that steps be taken to move garbage to nearby dumping yards in every corporation. The CM stressed that there is a need to monitor the proper collection of garbage from house to house.

The Chief Minister also made several suggestions to the officials regarding the management of debris. Special care should be taken and stop dumping the construction waste indiscriminately in the CURE region. Special arrangements should be made for the removal of construction waste. The CM instructed the officials to take steps to prevent mosquitoes in addition to ensuring cleanliness and also ensure proper medical treatment for city residents to prevent seasonal diseases.