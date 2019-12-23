President attends Governor's banquet, launches Red Cross app

Hyderabad: President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday launched the Telangana Red Cross Society mobile app at the Raj Bhavan.

The app, conceptualised by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, would enable anyone to become a member in the society by registering and making payment online and get the registration certificate instantly. This is a unique concept in the country for Red Cross Societies.

This app was developed by Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Government of Telangana. 'Save Life' is Indian Red Cross Society's main objective and CGG developed a novel feature in the app by which anyone in need of blood can just select the blood category and navigate on Google Map to the nearest blood bank where blood is available.

Live donors are also connected in the app. The app connects in real time to Government of India's app - ''eRaktkosh'' to give up to date information to the needy.

An innovative dashboard for registrations is in the app. Later, the Governor hosted a banquet in honour of the President.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Justice of High Court Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, State Chief Secretary and other senior officers attended the banquet.

The menu included South Indian dishes like Puli Pongarlu, Assorted Dosa, Kadai Aappam with coconut stew, Rotis and south Indian dishes like Brinjal Kothimeera Karam, Beans Poriyal, Sambar, Morkulam etc.