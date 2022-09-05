Prevent recurrence of tubectomies turning complicated: Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday stressed the need to ensure that the glitches in tubectomy operations in the Ibrahimpatnam government hospital are not repeated.

She called on the patients shifted from Ibrahimpatnam for treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Later addressing the media, the Guv said that she had come to give moral support to women undergoing treatment. Expressing satisfaction over the treatment and status of their health, she distributed fruits to them.

Dr. Tamilsai said most patients are from poor and backward sections. She wanted the government to come to their rescue by providing financial assistance and means of livelihood. She said lives of people should not be at stake in the name of performing more operations and achieving targets. The Governor cautioned that incidents like deaths in Ibrahimpatanam would create fear among people. She stressed that operations should be conducted smoothly in government hospitals.

Dr Tamilsai termed death of four patients following tubectomy operations turning complicated as unfortunate. She said an inquiry into fatalities is on. Facts that led to the deaths would be known after the inquiry report is submitted.

The Governor said she would visit the Ibrahimpatnama hospital to know facts and will also write to the government to improve facilities in government hospitals.

Dr Tamilsai said the 'unfortunate' post-surgery complications have deeply distressed. "I was very much moved after seeing their pathetic condition," she added. The Governor said "each patient undergoing treatment is under tremendous distress and shock".

Moved by their plight, she stated, "I immediately sanctioned Rs. 10.000 as assistance to each of 11 patients at NIMS from my discretionary grants." She assured them of all possible support and assistance from Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Governor distributed insurance cards to donors who offered blood at least 50 times at the Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Bank. She appreciated the initiative of Megastar Chiranjeevi's initiative to extend insurance cover to the donors. At a special function at Raj Bhavan, Dr Tamilisai lauded service activities carried out by Chiru" through his charitable trust.

"It is indeed a great quality of fans to donate blood and take part in other social service activities to express their adoration for their hero. The generosity shown by fans of mega star is worth emulating by all," she added.

The Governor stated that every drop of blood counts; blood donation is essential in saving many precious lives.

"As a doctor, I have seen many patients suffer for the want of blood. While many patients get a new lease of life with blood transfusion," she added. She termed the 30 blood donors who were given insurance cards, as 'stars'.

The Governor praised Chiranjeevi for being the true ambassador for blood donation by helping his blood bank collect and distribute a massive number of 930,000 units till now. "It is indeed a truly inspiring and monumental task", she added. Chiranjeevi thanked the Governor for distributing the insurance cards to blood donors. He listed the activities and achievements of the charitable trust. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, joint secretaries and other senior officials were present.