Prez arrives in Hyderabad for 9-day southern sojourn

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in the city on Friday for a nine-day customary southern sojourn. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his Ministerial colleagues and senior officials welcomed Kovind at the Hakimpet Air Force Station on Friday afternoon.

The President would be residing at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad which is one of the Presidential Retreats in the country. During his stay, he will also visit other southern States. According to the schedule, he would leave for Thiruvananthapuram on December 23 and return to the city on December 26 evening. He would also visit some historical structures and religious holy places.

The President would host a At Home at the Rashtrapati Nilayam on December 27 before leaving for New Delhi on December 28. Officials said that the President will meet various sections of people from different States of the southern region. It is also customary that the leaders of all political parties make a courtesy call and meet the President.