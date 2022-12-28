Prez Murmu opens 2 Eklavya schools

Bhadrachalam: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated two Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) in Telangana virtually from Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

While one school has come up in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, the other one has been built in Mahabubabad district. The Centre has decided to establish one EMRS in every block with more than 50 per cent population of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and at least 20,000 tribal persons.

Construction of EMRS Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and the EMRS Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district started in December 2020 and Phase I of the construction has been completed recently. At present, these schools are functioning from other government buildings with 448 students studying from Classes 6 to 9.

The objective of the EMRS is to provide quality upper primary and secondary and senior secondary level education (Class 6 to 12) to ST students in remote areas.

Each school will have 480 students, with 240 girls and 240 boys in classes from Classes 6 to 10 class with two sections and Class 9 to 12 with three sections.

The facilities in the EMRSs will be on par with the Navodaya Vidyalayas. In Telangana, a total of 23 EMRSs will be set up, and construction of 11 schools has already been completed.

Earlier, the President visited Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam and offered prayers. She laid foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam Temple under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry.

She also inaugurated Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, Telangana.

There was a minor fire incident when the President was on dais at Ramappa Temple. Smoke emanated from the LED screen. Fire personnel swung into action immediately and brought the fire under control.