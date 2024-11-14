Prez Murmu to attend LokManthan in Hyderabad on November 22

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, in the city on November 22.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others will also attend the three- day event organised by Prajna Pravah, an organisation of 'nation-first' intellectuals, researchers, and academicians.

The event will feature debates on various topics as well as cultural programmes. According to J Nandakumar, national convenor of Prajna Pravah, the exhibition and cultural programmes for Lok Manthan will begin on November 21.

Delegates from foreign countries, including groups that follow pre-Abrahamic traditions, will also participate and perform cultural dances and other exhibitions. The Yazidis, who faced attacks by ISIS, are also expected to attend the conference. LokManthan, a biennial event, was previously held in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati, starting in 2016.

The President, who will arrive on November 21, will also participate in the Koti Deepotsavam being held at NTR Stadium.