Modi to Address B C Garjana in Hyderabad Today
Hyderabad: The election campaign is raging in Telangana. Parties are rushing into the battlefield with competitive meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Tuesday boosting BJP's campaign. He will participate in the 'BC self-esteem meeting' organized in Hyderabad. Modi will arrive at Hyderabad Begumpet Airport at 5.05 pm on Tuesday.
He will reach the LB Stadium where the meeting will be held at 5.25 pm. He will participate in the public meeting from 5.30 pm to 6.10 pm. After the meeting, he will leave at 6.15 pm and go to Begumpet Airport. Party sources have released the official schedule stating that they will go directly to Delhi from there.
In spite of this, BJP is organizing the BC self-esteem meeting with great prestige. In the wake of announcing that a BC person will be made the CM if he comes to power in Telangana, there is widespread interest in Prime Minister Modi's speech in today's assembly. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and many BC leaders will participate in this meeting.