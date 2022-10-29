Private procurement of cotton begins in Karimnagar market

Karimnagar: Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Reddaveni Madhu on Friday started private procurement of monsoon season crop produce in Karimnagar.

The market committee directors, officers and traders along with the staff conducted puja and started the purchases. On the first day, farmers brought 17 quintals of cotton from different villages to the market yard.

Traders decided the price online. Cotton was bought at a maximum price of Rs 6,900 and a minimum price of Rs 6,400 per quintal. The model price was Rs6,700. Chairman Madhu urged the farmers to bring cotton and other commodities to the market according to quality standards and get better prices.

He said that all kinds of facilities have been provided to the farmers in the purchase of cotton and other crop products without any difficulty and on behalf of the market committee. Vice Chairman Uppu Raja Shekhar, Directors Karnati Chalamaiah, Pabbati Rangareddy, Gunti Rajamallu, Somireddy Lakshma Reddy, Goli Mallaiah, Gangadhara Lasmaiah, Gundeti Anitha, Chandrapalkala Anjaiah, Bonala Janardhan, Mohammed Mahmud Pasha, Vijay Kumar Mundada, Sivanathuni Venkateshwarlu and secretary Purushotham were present.