Private schools demand payment of pending dues by September 18

Jammikunta (Karimnagar): A meeting of the managements of leading private schools from the joint Karimnagar and Warangal districts was held on Saturday at New Millennium School, Jammikunta. The gathering focused on the issue of long-pending dues owed to these institutions over the past few years.

In a unanimous decision, the school managements resolved to adopt a non-cooperation stance, similar to the approach already taken by intermediate and degree colleges.

Yadagiri Sekhar Rao, former president of the State Private School Owners Association, attended the meeting as the guest of honour and stated that an action plan would be announced within two days. Around fifty school representatives participated in the discussion, expressing concern over the impact of unpaid dues on school operations and student welfare. Participants warned that reopening schools after the Dasara vacation may not be possible, especially for students enrolled under the BOSS scheme. Parents have voiced fears that their children's futures are now uncertain, and have urged district officials, ministers, and public representatives across the state to intervene and ensure the dues are paid promptly.

The school managements declared that if payments are not cleared by September 18, they will announce their next course of action. Vocational and junior degree colleges have extended their support to the schools’ protest.

Among those present were district president Koram Sanjeeva Reddy, working president Musipatla Tirupati Reddy, Jammikunta town president Dr. Pulluri Sampath Rao, Laxma Reddy, Srinivar Reddy, and several school owners from Karimnagar and Warangal districts.