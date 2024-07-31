Private ventures being set up on govt lands

Wanaparthy: Private ventures are being set up on government lands due to the alleged negligence of officials. This is leading to lack of protection for such lands and their misappropriation worth crores after being sold as plots by the owners of illegal ventures.

The previous governments had provided Lavani patta lands to benefit poor families for their economic development and livelihood. In the past few years, following the State bifurcation and creation of new districts, the price of agri lands skyrocketed, reaching crores.

In such a scenario, government lands in the district have lost protection. Lands with Lavani pattas for many years are now being converted into plots by private individuals.

Using innocent people as bait, fraudsters deceive them with false documents, selling plots at low prices to make money. Targeting lands adjacent to government lands, the illegal entities are establishing ventures and encroaching on government lands. Some have even started converting government lands into plots and are deceiving the public.

Meanwhile, officials have been negligent, unable to identify those making crores by encroaching government lands. Many believe this negligence has led to a lack of protection for government lands.

People here have urged officials to take special care in monitoring these government lands, identify encroached lands, and reclaim them for government use.