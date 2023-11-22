Priyank Kharge calls BRS, ‘Bhrashtachar Rashtra Samithi’

Hyderabad: While terming the ruling BRS as ‘Bhrashtachar Rashtra Samithi’, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleged here on Tuesday that the money stashed inside KCR’s farmhouse will easily help implement the Congress party’s six guarantees.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, he alleged that the BRS government under KCR has indulged in misappropriation of close to Rs 10 lakh crore. “What people of the State are witnessing is not people’s governance, but farmhouse governance. The money stashed in the farmhouse amounts to Rs 10 lakh crore; if brought out it will easily help in implementing the Congress’s guarantees,” he asserted.

While referring to the CAG report which emphasised misuse of funds in various schemes, Priyank held that what he was telling was nothing new but trying to highlight what has already been in public domain.

“The BRS is nothing but Brashtachar Rashtra Samithi. Rather indulging in whataboutery and digging up old cases on which already action has been taken, the BRS should answer what action the ruling party has taken on the allegation. We are successfully implementing all the guarantees; you may visit the State. If you are ready we shall take you on a bus and show the quality of roads. You won’t be able to influence what is already written on the wall through your newspaper ad on Congress,” he asserted.