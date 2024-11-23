  • Menu
Priyanka Gandhi will win with huge margin, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed confidence in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's strong lead in the ongoing Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed confidence in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's strong lead in the ongoing Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. Taking to the 'X' platform, Reddy noted that Gandhi's vote count has surpassed 200,000 votes, indicating a landslide victory is on the horizon.

As the by-election unfolds, BJP candidate Navya Haridas has been trailing significantly since the initial stages of the vote counting. The by-election was triggered by Rahul Gandhi's withdrawal from the Wayanad constituency, where he had previously secured a commanding victory with a majority of 364,000 votes during the last election.

This by-election marks Priyanka Gandhi's first direct contest for a parliamentary seat, and Reddy believes the people of Wayanad will reward her efforts with a record-breaking victory, allowing her to enter Parliament for the first time.

