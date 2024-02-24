Priyanka to launch two guarantees on Feb 27

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will launch the two guarantees –-Gruha Jyothi 200 units of free power supply and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500--at Chevella public meeting on February 27. The government is already implementing two guarantees---free bus travel for women and enhanced Arogyasri limit to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. The party had promised six guarantees during the recent Assembly elections.

The leaders said the party will organise a mammoth public meeting at Chevella to mark the launch of the two guarantees by Priyanka Gandhi. She will distribute the scheme benefits to a few at the meeting. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already conducted a review on the launch and implementation of the two guarantees. The free power and cooking gas cylinder beneficiaries should possess white ration card. Certain terms and conditions will be enforced to avail the benefit of two schemes.

Officials said the beneficiaries will be identified from applicants of ‘Praja Palana’. All applications will be scrutinised before announcing the eligible list.