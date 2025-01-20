Procurement Centers to be Set Up for Red Gram Purchase in the District: District Additional Collector Lakshminarayana.

Gadwal : District Additional Collector Lakshminarayana has directed officials to immediately establish procurement centers across the district to purchase the red gram crop cultivated by farmers.

Speaking at a meeting held in his chamber at the Collector's office on Monday, he emphasized that the red gram produced during the 2024-25 monsoon season should be procured through Markfed. He announced that procurement centers would be set up in markets at Alampur, Vaddepalli, Aiza, Putan Doddi, and Gadwal.

Initially, procurement centers in Alampur and Vaddepalli markets will be operational starting Wednesday. Officials were instructed to ensure smooth procurement without any inconvenience to farmers. The State Government's support price of ₹7,550 per quintal has been fixed for red gram. Farmers were encouraged to bring quality produce to the procurement centers to avail themselves of the support price.

The meeting was attended by District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, Markfed DM Gauri Naresh, District Cooperative Officer Srinivas, SWC Manager Upender, and other departmental officials.