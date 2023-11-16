  • Menu
Prof B R Shamanna invited to be a Professor of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research

Professor B R Shamanna, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad has been invited by the Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research

Hyderabad: Professor B R Shamanna, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad has been invited by the Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, Kolar, Karnataka; a deemed university; to be a "Professor of Eminence" in its recently held academic council meeting in the month of September 2023.

In this role, Prof Shamanna is expected to provide guidance to improve the standards of academics, research and advanced patient care for the university and its component institutions. For Prof Shamanna, who was born and brought up including studying till Pre-University in KGF, Kolar district, it is an avenue to serve the "janmabhoomi" again.

Incidentally after his medicine training, he served as a tutor in the Department of Social & Preventive Medicine establishing its teaching and outreach programs during the fledgling days of the medical college then to an esteemed deemed university now, said senior officer, University of Hyderabad.

