Professor Kasim's arrest condemned in Osmania University

Osmania University: At least 14 student organisations of Osmania University demanded that Prof Kasim be immediately released, whose arrest they described as 'illegal'.

During a demonstration in front of the Arts College, here, leaders of the organisations alleged that Kasim's arrest was part of the conspiracy to suppress dissenting voices. They stated that the professor has been backing the students on issues like unemployment, crumbling of education set-up, caste system and repression on universities. 'This is the reason why Kasim has been arrested', the leaders pointed out, while demanding dropping of cases registered against him and his immediate release.

Among those who participated in the protest were Kampalli Srinivas (AISF), Ravi Naik (SFI), Jyothi, Ranjith (PDSU), Gopi (TVV), Sudhakar (MSF),Krishna Madiga (TSU), Parameshwar (MVSF), Gade Venkat (BSF), Chanagani Dayakar (Nirudyoga Front), Battu (ASF), Sujan (PDSU-V), Sampath (JVS),Venugopal (BVS), John(MVV), besides a representative of the BC Vidyarthi Sangham.