Proof must for more than Rs 50k cash: CEO

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj emphasised that the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is currently in effect state-wide. Under this regulation, individuals possessing more than 50,000 cash are required to furnish proof and documentation.

Despite the upcoming wedding season, Vikas Raj clarified that there would be no relaxation in enforcing the election code of conduct for marriages. During an interview with a news channel, he advised individuals involved in wedding purchases to carry cash proofs and documents, as the Election Commission cannot grant exemptions for wedding-related transactions.

Furthermore, Vikas Raj stressed the importance of individuals carrying substantial cash for purchasing wedding attire, gold, and other items to maintain proper documentation and proof. He underscored that the election code of conduct will continue to be enforced in the state until the vote-counting process is completed.