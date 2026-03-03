Proposed meeting between Rahul Gandhi and former Maoists cancelled

Hyderabad: A proposed meeting between former Maoists and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was cancelled at the last minute, sources said.According to party insiders, the decision to call off the meeting was influenced by prevailing conditions both in India and internationally.

The Congress leadership reportedly acted on advice from its intelligence wing, which suggested that it was not an appropriate time for Rahul Gandhi to engage with former Maoists, and party leaders.

It is also understood that Rahul Gandhi himself was not inclined to meet the Ministers too and instructed party leaders to ensure they were not allowed into the Vikarabad meeting. While some ministers who had come for the meeting returned without attending, a few attended but maintained a low profile throughout the session.

The cancellation reflects the party’s caution in handling sensitive engagements given the political and security environment. Party sources emphasised that the decision was aimed at avoiding controversy and ensuring the safety and political prudence of the leadership. The Vikarabad meeting proceeded as scheduled with other agenda items, though the absence of the former Maoists was notable.