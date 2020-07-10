Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad, one arrested

The Special Operations Team (SOT), Cyberabad on Thursday busted prostitution racket here at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur.

Getting into details, the team raided a residential house on specific information and rescued three women. A customer was also taken into custody. It is learned that the organisers procured the women from neighbouring states and secretly organised prostitution in the house.

However, the organisers managed to escape from the SOT. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. A manhunt was launched to nab the organisers who have gone absconding.

Similarly, the Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested an inter-state gang for trafficking girls. The arrested identified as Sukesh Ravan and Rajanish Rajan running prostitution racket along with Mithilesh Sharma from Bihar in a rented house at Jawaharnagar in Yapral.

Two customers were identified as P Saikiran, a resident of Amberpet and Mohammad Siraj from Balanagar.