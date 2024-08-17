Protect Doctors: IMA District President Dr. Manikyala Chennaiah

Nagarkurnool: Dr. Manikyala Chennaiah, the district president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), expressed his deep concern over the horrific incident in Kolkata where a woman doctor was brutally raped and murdered by a hospital staff member. The perpetrator, who was intoxicated and watching porn, attacked the doctor during her night duty. Dr Manikyala Chennaiah criticized the fact that the police had not yet arrested the accused, highlighting that this reflects poorly on society.

He emphasized that doctors, especially On women Doctors, who provide free medical services to the poor and middle class, should not be subjected to such heinous acts. In protest of the incident, the IMA has called for a 24-hour suspension of OPD services nationwide, with government hospitals halting medical services for two hours and private hospitals for an entire day.





Dr Manikyala Chennaiah mentioned that the accused is reportedly the son of an influential political figure, which is why the police have been hesitant to arrest him. He demanded that the accused be arrested and punished, regardless of their social or political status.



Various medical associations, including the Government Doctors Association, Junior Doctors Association, Staff Nurses Association, Lab Technicians Association, Medical Shops Association, Senior Doctors Association, Trainee Doctors Association, and Medical Students Association, organized a massive rally from Ambedkar's statue, demanding the immediate hanging of the accused. They also submitted a memorandum to the government, urging the implementation of strict laws like Disha and Nirbhaya to protect doctors from such attacks.





Dr Manikyala Chennaiah warned that if the accused is not arrested within 24 hours, the IMA would plan larger-scale protests and suspend medical services across the country. He called on the central and state governments to act swiftly and ensure that the accused is brought to justice.



The protest saw participation from various leaders and members of the medical community, including Telangana IMA district president Dr Manikyala Chennaiah, Dr. Rajesh Reddy from the Government Doctors Association, Dr. Narahari, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, Dr. Rajesh Goud, Professor Dr. Supriya, JUDAs leader Srividya, Dr. Shivani, and others from the medical staff and associations.



