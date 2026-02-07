Protect indigenous, traditional seeds facing extinction: Kodanda Reddy

State Farmers’ Commission chairman Kodanda Reddy on Friday called for protecting indigenous and traditional seeds that are on the verge of extinction and bringing their management out of the control of companies and corporates into the hands of farmers. He said there is an urgent need to protect the environment and emphasised that this is a farmers’ right.

Reddy expressed concern that today multinational companies are dictating terms to State governments through the hybrid seed business. He called for checking this dominance through the use of traditional seeds, while attending as the chief guest the three-day Telangana second annual seed festival being organised by the Centre for Green Revolution (CGR) and Bharat Beej Swaraj Manch at the Earth Centre in Anmasupally village, Kadthal mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Reddy said multinational companies are earning thousands of crores in the country, yet are enjoying exemptions from IT and market fees. He criticised them for making profits by selling even seeds that have been banned by the government.

He said weed killers are highly toxic; it is unfortunate that they are still freely available in fertiliser shops. Despite having the resources and opportunities, he said, traditional seeds are not being cultivated. He warned that ‘if we do not wake up now, on one hand we will suffer from the adverse effects of climate change, and on the other hand, we will face hardships at the hands of multinational companies.

Reddy appreciated the efforts of the CGR in promoting the use of traditional seeds and protecting farmers’ rights. He said the government is extending all kinds of support to the agricultural sector. Later, he inaugurated and visited the seed stalls.

CGR president Leela Lakshma Reddy said health lies in food, but unfortunately that food has become adulterated. She called upon everyone to protect traditional seeds for future generations.

CGR vice-president and former RTI commissioner Dilip Reddy said the seed festival is one of the many services farmers render to society. He noted that while 50 stalls were set up at last year’s seed festival, this year 75 stalls have been arranged.

Environmental activist and programme convener Donthi Narasimha Reddy said drastic changes in the food system have put genetic wealth at risk across the world; protecting it is the main objective of the seed festival.

Farmers’ commission member Gopal Reddy expressed concern that bird species are becoming extinct due to adulterated chemicals and seeds.

Renowned environmentalist Prof. Purushottam Reddy said the problem is very serious and that biodiversity is being destroyed. He criticised governments for bowing down to corporate companies.

NABARD chief general manager Uday Bhaskar said it is supporting CGR’s “YELP” programme, under which traditional gardens have been set up in 180 schools across 13 districts of the State to create awareness among students about traditional agriculture. He praised CGR’s efforts in promoting the use of traditional seeds and said NABARD would continue its support to CGR.

Former MP Gangula Pratap Reddy, Bharat Beej Swaraj Manch convener Jacob, DFO Rohith among others addressed the gathering.