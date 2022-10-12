Protect Kavitha from arrest in liquor scam: KVR to KTR

Hyderabad: In a sharp reaction to TRS working president KT Rama Rao's controversial comments, senior Congress leader and Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has asked him to protect his sister K Kavitha from arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

KTR has termed Venkat Reddy and his brother and BJP candidate in the Munugodu by-election Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as 'covert brothers' in State politics.

The Congress leader took strong exception to KTR's remarks against him and his younger brother. Branding KCR family as "commission" family, Reddy said warned the TRS leader to control his language.

"The regular ED and CBI raids in Telangana are enough to prove that the TRS leaders indulged in corrupt practices in other States also", he asserted, alleging that the TRS leaders were BJP coverts.

He mocked that KTR enjoyed in foreign countries when the souls of Telangana martyrs were craving for a separate State. Reddy wondered whether KTR was aware how Telangana was formed. He also wondered if KCR was aware of the first leader, who sat on fast-unto-death demanding a separate State?

The MP said Telangana was formed only after intensification of the separate State agitation following his resignation as minister.