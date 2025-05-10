Protect temple lands, MLA Kadiyam tells new trustees

Hanumakonda: “The responsibility of protecting the 206-acre land belonging to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Chinna Pendyal village from encroachments lies with the newly appointed temple trustee board members,” asserted Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Friday, after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new members as the chief guest.

The Endowments officer administered the oath to the new chairman and four directors of the board. The MLA congratulated the trustees and honoured them. Later, he expressed concern that despite the temple owning 206 acres, the expected level of development had not taken place.

Srihari assured that anyone attempting to encroach the temple lands would not be spared and promised his full support in protecting them. He sought an immediate, full-scale survey to determine how much land is suitable for cultivation and to establish clear boundaries for the entire land.

The MLA directed the trustees and Endowments officials to collect information about how many farmers are leasing the temple lands and whether they are paying rent every year. He recommended that if any farmer fails to pay the rent, his leases should be cancelled.

He suggested holding a meeting with tenant farmers to consider revising the lease rates in line with current conditions. Since the temple is located far from the village, he promised to build a road and install lighting from the main road to the shrine. He announced plans to construct a hall (mandapam) at the temple with a budget of Rs 10 lakh for devotees to sit. He instructed the temple officials and trustees to immediately arrange the necessary basic facilities for devotees at the temple.

Srihari appealed to villagers to cooperate in the development of the temple, rising above politics. He mentioned that a central lighting system and a foot-over bridge had been sanctioned on the national highway near Chinna Pendyal and that work would begin soon. He revealed that proposals had been submitted for a four-lane road from the national highway along with central lighting, which are also expected to be approved soon.

Endowments officials, local public representatives, leaders and villagers

attended.