Protest erupts over pattas demand for Indiramma houses
Kodad (Suryapet): Residents of Lakshmipuram Colony in Kodad town staged a protest demanding pattas for houses built under the Indiramma housing scheme in 2007. The colony, which saw the construction of around 1,400 houses during the tenure of then Housing Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy under the Congress government, is still awaiting legal ownership documents.
Protesters expressed frustration over the lack of basic amenities, which they said has made their lives difficult. The absence of pattas has also stalled development works in the colony, as taxes are not being collected. Residents urged Uttam to intervene and ensure that pattas are issued at the earliest.
They stressed that despite residing there for over 17 years, the delay in regularization has left them in uncertainty.