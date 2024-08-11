Live
- Man Utd captain Bruno set to be club’s highest paid player with contract extension: Report
- Two drug smugglers arrested in Afghanistan
- Delimitation, Assembly polls and then statehood: J&K L-G
- Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze
- Kenyan police launch manhunt for Al-Shabab militants after attack in border region
- 'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs
- Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
- Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day
- Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder
Just In
Protest erupts over power outage
A protest was staged by former Singareni workers and their family members from Bellampalli Basti, Kannala Basti, and Budidagadda Basti in Bellampalli town on Saturday.
Bellampalli : A protest was staged by former Singareni workers and their family members from Bellampalli Basti, Kannala Basti, and Budidagadda Basti in Bellampalli town on Saturday. The protesters gathered in front of the old GM office, condemning the sudden power cut by Singareni officials that has caused immense hardship for their families over the past three days. The protesters demanded immediate restoration of power and questioned the officials’ decision to cut off power without prior notice. They highlighted their 40-year service to Singareni, emphasising the unfairness of the power cut to their homes.
In addition, INTUC leaders Siddam Chetti Rajamogili and Suri Babu addressed the protest, accusing Singareni officials of cutting off power to humiliate the Congress government. However, MLA Gaddam Vinod’s intervention led to discussions with Singareni officials, resulting in an agreement to restore power.