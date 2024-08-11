Protest erupts over power outage

Bellampalli : A protest was staged by former Singareni workers and their family members from Bellampalli Basti, Kannala Basti, and Budidagadda Basti in Bellampalli town on Saturday. The protesters gathered in front of the old GM office, condemning the sudden power cut by Singareni officials that has caused immense hardship for their families over the past three days. The protesters demanded immediate restoration of power and questioned the officials’ decision to cut off power without prior notice. They highlighted their 40-year service to Singareni, emphasising the unfairness of the power cut to their homes.

In addition, INTUC leaders Siddam Chetti Rajamogili and Suri Babu addressed the protest, accusing Singareni officials of cutting off power to humiliate the Congress government. However, MLA Gaddam Vinod’s intervention led to discussions with Singareni officials, resulting in an agreement to restore power.