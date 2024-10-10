Provide best medical services to patients: Minister Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: Due to the change of season, the patients affected by infectious diseases and viral fever should be given the best treatment and prevention measures should be taken, said IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

He said that mosquitoes have increased tremendously due to heavy rains recently and anti-larval programmes should be carried out in every village and municipality to eradicate them. On Wednesday, the minister telephoned DM&HO Dr. Pramod and directed him to identify and map those infected with fever and other viral diseases in the district.

Sridhar Babu said that government hospitals should be made the best treatment centres instead of people going to private hospitals. He suggested ensuring that doctors of all specialties are available in the 200-bed Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences.

He directed to fill all the vacancies in the 50-bed hospital in Manthani to avoid shortage of staff. Care should be taken to ensure proper availability of medicines. Medical teams should visit government hostels in the district and take the fever sufferers to the hospital.

Sridhar Babu said that there is a possibility of spreading viral diseases as the rains continue even after the onset of winter.